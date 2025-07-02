MSRTC to shut down loss-making routes, add 150 new buses to city fleet

In a major revamp aimed at improving its financial position, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division is set to discontinue operations on loss-making routes. This key decision is part of a broader route restructuring strategy to maximise revenue and operational efficiency. By the end of the current year, 150 new buses will be inducted into the Pune division’s fleet. (HT)

Alongside the closure of unprofitable services, new CNG and electric buses will be deployed on long-distance and high-demand routes, while existing old buses will be gradually phased out. By the end of the current year, 150 new buses will be inducted into the Pune division’s fleet.

This restructuring comes in the wake of a white paper on MSRTC operations presented by Maharashtra Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik. Acting on the findings, the Pune division has begun evaluating its existing routes, focusing on profitability and demand.

Arun Siya, MSRTD Pune divisional controller, said, “Loss-making routes are being identified and will be shut down. We are focusing on long-distance and revenue-generating routes by deploying more efficient CNG and electric buses.”

Currently, the Pune division manages 14 depots and 42 bus stations across the city and district, with a fleet of around 850 buses, including 64 electric ‘Shivai’ buses, 36 Volvo ‘Shivshahi’ luxury buses, and 200 CNG buses.

“A total of 70 new buses have already been deployed for long-distance services from various depots, and the remaining will be added in phases throughout the year. We are also preparing a revised timetable that prioritises high-demand routes while optimising costs related to driver-conductor wages, maintenance, and peak-season traffic,” said Siya.

In the financial year 2024-25, buses from Swargate and Shivajinagar depots alone generated ₹55 crore in monthly revenue. The goal is to raise this figure to ₹65 crore through this restructuring plan. “This reorganisation is essential to reduce operational losses and enhance public service delivery. Non-viable routes will no longer be continued,” Siya added.