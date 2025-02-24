MSRTC’s dwindling bus fleet affecting pax transport in Pune division

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune is facing a shortage of 400 buses in its existing fleet even as the number of passengers has risen to 1.50 lakh from an average of 70,000 resulting in several commuting challenges. From 1,100 buses before the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of buses in the MSRTC Pune fleet has fallen to 730. Despite two meetings held by the state cabinet minister of transport, the issue of bus shortage has not been able to be sorted out. According to commuters, the MSRTC buses currently operational on various routes have developed a number of technical snags, putting serious question marks over their functionality and efficacy. (HT)

According to commuters, the MSRTC buses currently operational on various routes have developed a number of technical snags, putting serious question marks over their functionality and efficacy. According to MSRTC officials, Pune has 14 subdivisions with a current fleet strength of 730 buses with 72 hired private buses for Shivai and Shivneri. These luxury buses run to and from metros such as Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Solapur and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. However, they are reporting several breakdowns enroute, causing inconvenience to passengers. According to officials privy to developments in the transport ministry, the MSRTC has recently bought 3,000 buses which are slowly being inducted into different divisions across Maharashtra. Two meetings have taken place wherein the swift allotment of the new buses to the Pune region of MSRTC was discussed but to no avail. By contrast, divisions generating lesser revenue have managed to get new buses even as Pune –which earns ₹1.10 crore on a daily basis – continues to await its quota, officials rued.

Pramod Nehul, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, said, “We have sent a requisition to the state government seeking allotment of additional buses to tide over the bus shortage. At the same time, all available buses are being put to optimum use to ensure that passengers do not suffer during travel. We are currently facing a shortage of 400 buses.”

Commuter Vaishali Pandhare who was travelling to Indapur from the Swargate bus stand, said, “I have travelled to my native place with my family by MSRTC buses a couple of times. The condition of these buses is pathetic and there is an urgent need for repairs or putting new buses on the route as commuters, especially women, senior citizens, children and patients are suffering the most due to worn out MSRTC buses that are currently plying without any repair work.”

Shrirang Barge, general secretary of the Maharashtra MSRTC Employees Congress, appealed to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and ensure the swift arrival of new buses. “Additional buses in the fleet of the Pune region will alleviate the shortage and provide better services to passengers. The MSRTC administration is moving at a slow pace to bring in buses quickly and there is a lack of quick and swift action against the supplier company by the authorities concerned,” he said.