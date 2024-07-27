Muddy tap water in Pune: Boil it before consumption, says official

With residents reporting muddy tap water following heavy rains in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an advisory to boil drinking water before consumption. The district administration on Thursday evacuated at least 400 people from low-lying areas, mainly alongside the Mutha River on Sinhgad Road, after release of water from Khadakwasla Dam. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT PHOTO)

Nandkishor Jatap, chief superintendent engineer, PMC water supply department, said, “The civic body is ensuring supply of clean water to residents, but citizens are advised to take precautions. As an additional health measure, drinking water for domestic use should be boiled and filtered.”

PMC on Friday issued an advisory urging citizens to follow precautions to safeguard their health following torrential rains in the city which has increased the risk of waterborne diseases that could spread by drinking contaminated water.

“Contaminated water and poor sanitation can cause transmission of waterborne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, typhoid fever and hepatitis. In the event of an outbreak of infectious diseases, alert ASHA workers, health workers, or PMC health centres,” said Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC assistant health officer.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, deputy health officer, PMC, said that anyone having symptoms like diarrhoea, dysentery, chills, or fever should seek immediate treatment.

“People should ensure that water tanks, both underground and overhead, in their buildings are cleaned. Leaks in taps or valves should be repaired and individuals should maintain cleanliness around tanks,” she said.