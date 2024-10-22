Menu Explore
MUHS, CDI collaborate for research on diabetes management

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 22, 2024 08:48 AM IST

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and Chellaram Diabetes Institute (CDI), Pune, have joined hands to revolutionise diabetes management through collaborative research, education, and clinical care

PUNE The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and Chellaram Diabetes Institute (CDI), Pune, have joined hands to revolutionise diabetes management through collaborative research, education, and clinical care.




The collaborative research initiative was launched on Monday at Chellaram Diabetes Institute.

The collaboration aims to study how traditional remedies can complement contemporary treatments, enhancing patient outcomes.

Lt Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor, MUHS, said “In today’s world, the boundaries between various disciplines are becoming fuzzy, and there is need to break the existing silos and work together. Only then will be able to properly address the growing burden of diabetes in India.”

The initiative also includes the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi, further enriching the research.

