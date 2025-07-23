Municipal commissioner steps up efforts to keep Pune clean

Stepping up efforts to encourage the citizens’ participation in the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) ‘cleanliness mission’, Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has attended at least three separate events over the past few days, consistently urging citizens, community leaders, and organisations to work actively with the civic body to maintain a clean and robust Pune. Meanwhile, Pune stood eighth in the 2024-25 Swachh Survekshan rankings. (HT)

At one such event scheduled on Monday, the municipal commissioner held a meeting with Ganesh mandal representatives, citizens, and activists, wherein he encouraged the mandals to go beyond festive celebrations and actively participate in sanitation initiatives during Ganeshotsav. “Apart from organising celebrations, the mandal volunteers should join hands with the civic body in keeping the city clean,” Ram urged.

At another such event organised by MLA Hemant Rasane at Nagnath Par where it was highlighted that 22 garbage dumping spots have been successfully transformed into clean, beautified public spaces through collective action by the locals, Ram said, “Such efforts must be replicated across Pune. Open dumping and indiscriminate garbage disposal must stop. Citizens should come forward and collaborate with the PMC.”

Ram also attended the third event hosted by the PMC at Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium in Padmavati to promote the ‘road adoption scheme’ which allows citizens and organisations to take responsibility for maintaining specific stretches of road.

“These events send out a strong message: civic cleanliness is a shared responsibility. The administration is ready to work with residents and support community-driven efforts,” a senior PMC official observed.

Meanwhile, Pune stood eighth in the 2024-25 Swachh Survekshan rankings. With PMC’s renewed push for public engagement, Pune intends to break into the top three cleanest cities in the country.