Municipal commissioner transfers 19 officials

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Saturday carried out a major reshuffle, transferring 19 senior officers across departments in a single day. Along with internal transfers, some officers from the state service have also been inducted into the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). (HT)

The shake-up is being seen as the commissioner's effort to put the administration in "action mode" by building a team that can deliver better results.

Deputy commissioner (general administration) Prasad Katkar issued the circular of new postings as per the civic chief’s instructions. Interestingly, officers Madhav Jagtap and Ramesh Shelar, who were considered sidelined earlier, have been given new responsibilities and brought back into the mainstream.

As per the new orders, Katkar will now also handle the election department in addition to being OSD (officer on special duty) to the commissioner. Somnath Bankar has been given charge of slum rehabilitation and PMC quarters management, while Prashant Thombare will head the vigilance department and estate. Vijay Landge has been assigned property tax, census and general records, and Kishori Shinde will oversee cultural affairs, sports and the printing press. Jagtap will handle sky sign, disaster management and Mandai, and Jayant Bhosekar has been posted as head of the social welfare department.

Sunil Ballal has been given zone five, Sandeep Khalate has taken charge of anti-encroachment and security, and Sandip Kadam will handle solid waste management. Vasundhara Barve has been assigned primary, secondary and technical education, while Vijay Thorat will be in charge of general administration and BOT (build-operate-transfer). Santosh Warule has been given social media and public relations, Arvind Mali will head stores, and Ravi Pawar has been posted to the environment and vehicle department.