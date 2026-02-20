Pune: A 22-year-old man, currently in jail for the abduction and murder of a government contractor, was booked on February 17 for allegedly obtaining an arms licence by submitting forged documents and concealing pending criminal cases against him. Murder accused booked for securing arms licence with forged documents

The accused, Rohit alias Bala Kisan Bhame, a resident of Donje in Haveli taluka, had secured a licence for a .32 bore pistol in 2023 despite criminal cases being registered against him.

According to the police, Bhame submitted an Aadhaar card showing a residential address at Tarawadi Ranmala in Loni Kalbhor to obtain the licence. He also filed an affidavit declaring that no civil or criminal cases were pending against him in any court.

However, during verification, a police team which visited the address mentioned in the documents found that Bhame had never resided there. The address on the Aadhaar card was false.

Further investigations revealed that two criminal cases had been registered against Bhame at Haveli police station in 2021. He allegedly suppressed the information and secured the arms licence from the then police commissioner by submitting fabricated address proof and a false affidavit.

The irregularities came to light during an ongoing review of arms licences allegedly obtained through forged documents by several history-sheeters, including gangster Nilesh Ghaywal.

A case of cheating and forgery has been registered against Bhame at Loni Kalbhor police station based on a complaint filed by a police constable.

Bhame was arrested in 2024 by Haveli police in connection with the abduction and murder of government contractor Vitthal Polekar and has been lodged in jail since then.