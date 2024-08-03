Murlidhar Mohol instructs Pune civic body to repair potholes on priority

The Minister of State (Mos) for Civil Aviation and Cooperative sector Murlidhar Mohol has directed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to address the issue of potholes amid heavy rainfall in the city. A road in Katraj area filled with potholes. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT photo)

He instructed that each of the 15 ward offices should form 30 teams for pothole filling and traffic planning.

Mohol, on Saturday, held a meeting with municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, and other officials including MLA Madhuri Misal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Dheeraj Ghate.

Mohol said, “Pune has 1,400 km of roads but there is adequate work of pothole repairs. Ward officers should have to be actively involved in road and traffic management.”

MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “I raised concerns about the chaos at Shivajinagar, particularly the Pune University Road, caused by inadequate traffic monitoring and the extremely poor state of the roads.”

The municipal administration has promised to begin action within the next four to five days.

Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer, road department, PMC, said, “We have decided to carry out pothole repair works from Sunday. Traffic police will help us to regulate traffic during potholes repair work.”

The civic body has been tasked with ensuring coordination between the PMRDA, Cantonment Board, and other departments to complete repairs throughout the city.

Additionally, Mohol said, “The flyover near Rajaram Bridge on Sinhagad Road will be opened soon. Political issues should not delay this essential infrastructure work.”