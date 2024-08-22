MVA aspirants from Parvati constituency meet Sule

Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates from the Parvati assembly constituency are going to great lengths to impress their bosses. Senior Congress leader Aba Bagul is keen to contest the polls and has appealed to NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar to allow a Congress candidate to contest from this constituency. On Bagul’s invitation, Supriya Sule on Wednesday attended the Foundation Day of the Rajiv Gandhi e-learning School. On Bagul’s invitation, Supriya Sule on Wednesday attended the Foundation Day of the Rajiv Gandhi e-learning School. (HT PHOTO)

Other aspirants like Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP)’s Ashwini Kadam too met the Baramati MP, who inaugurated Kadam’s office at Upper Indira Nagar. As the contest for the official MVA candidate heats up, Sule also turned up to a women’s gathering at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, which was organised by another aspirant from Parvati, Sachin Taware.