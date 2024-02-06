My remarks misinterpreted by some with habit of twisting facts: Ajit Pawar

Following criticism over his remarks by NCP rival faction and other opponents, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday claimed that his Baramati speech was misinterpreted by some people who are using senior leaders “for their own politics”. The deputy chief minister who was in Sangli said that while some leaders are deliberately trying to twist his remarks, he is clarifying it for the common people. (HT FILE)

“What I said yesterday was misinterpreted. From the very beginning, since the NCP party was together, I have always said that senior leaders should think about physical fitness and take care of their health. I have expressed this opinion before, but some people try to use senior leaders for their own politics. They will not know these things. I have expressed my feelings about them from time to time, but some have the habit of twisting things although I don’t care about such theatrics. I am saying this so that common people should know my feelings,” said Ajit Pawar in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar took a dig at his 83-year-old uncle Sharad Pawar by alluding to his age and speaking about the “sentimental appeal of a last election”.

Without naming Sharad Pawar, the nephew asked Baramati voters not to fall prey to “emotional appeal” such as evocation of “last election”.

Speaking for the first time after falling apart from his uncle, Ajit asked locals to vote for candidate he plans to announce in days to come saying that the voters till now listened to seniors while its time now to listen to him.

“’I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election,” Ajit said while addressing a gathering in Baramati in Pune district.

After Ajit’s speech, rival NCP camp hit back with party legislator Jitendra Awhad claiming that the deputy CM had “crossed all limits of decency” with his remarks.

“Ajit Pawar must think about his inhuman comments in which he allegedly prayed for the death of Sharad Pawar. Maharashtra now knows what kind of a man Ajit Pawar is. Sharad Pawar’s contribution to Maharashtra will stay on forever,” Awhad said.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also criticised Ajit’s remarks saying he has been ungrateful and “hard-hearted”.