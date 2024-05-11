Narendra Dabholkar murder case: CBI, police ‘failed to unearth masterminds’, says court

The special court, which on Friday convicted two of the five accused in the murder of anti-superstition activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, came down heavily on the Pune police and the CBI for failing to unearth the masterminds behind the crime. This undated photograph shows Indian activist Narendra Dabholkar who was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on Tuesday, Aug. 20 as he was taking a morning walk in Pune, India. The 67-year-old doctor-turned-activist had been receiving death threats for years since he began traveling by public buses to hundreds of villages around Maharashtra state to lecture against superstitions, religious extremism, black magic and animal or human sacrifice, according to his friend and fellow activist, Deepak Girme. (AP Photo) (AP FILE)

In its 170-page order, the special court for UAPA cases observed that Dabholkar’s murder was not an exclusive act of Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar, the two convicted shooters, and there is pre-plan by the masterminds, which the prosecution has failed to unmask.

Besides Andure and Kalaskar, the court acquitted ENT surgeon from Panvel Virendrasinh Tawde, Mumbai-based advocate Sanjiv Punalekar and his associate Vikram Bhave.

“The main mastermind behind the crime is someone else. Pune police as well as CBI have failed to unearth those masterminds. They have to introspect whether it is their failure or deliberate action on their part due to influence by any other person in power,” additional sessions judge PP Jadhav observed.

Regarding the acquittal of the three other accused, the court said there was evidence of motive for Dabholkar’s murder against Tawde, and reasonable suspicion against Punalekar and Bhave for their involvement in the crime. However, it said the prosecution failed to convert motive and suspicion into evidence establishing their involvement in the crime.

When Dabholkar, then 67 and a well-known anti-superstition crusader, was shot dead while on a morning walk on Omkareshwar Bridge of Shaniwar Peth on August 20, 2013, it was the Congress government in Maharashtra led by Prithviraj Chavan. As Pune police had failed to crack the crack even after a year of initial investigation, the probe was handed over to CBI on the instructions of high court in December 2014.

Subsequently, by November 2014, there was change in government in the state with Devendra Fadnavis becoming the chief minister.

Reacting on the judgement, Dabholkar’s son Hamid said, “It is disappointing that the masterminds are still at large. If masterminds are not brought to the justice, incidents like this will keep on repeating. It is evident from the chargesheet that Dabholkar’s murder was committed for ideological reasons.”

The court also acquitted all the accused from Section 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as criminal conspiracy.

The judge in his order observed that there was long-standing enmity between Dabholkar and Sanatan Sanstha.

While Andure and Kalaskar are Hindutva activists, Sanatan Sanstha has denied that they are associated with it. Bhave is a member of Sanstha while Tawde is Hindu Janjagriti Samiti activist, and Punalekar is lawyer who often takes up cases of right-wing members.

‘Belated justice’

Meanwhile, Chetan Rajhans, spokesperson for the Sanatan Sanstha, said the verdict is belated justice for the organisation, which was linked to all five accused in the CBI chargesheet. “During the last 11 years, 1,600 seekers of Sanatan Sanstha were investigated. Its ashrams were raided. In this case, the case was kept pending in the name of finding the mastermind. Today, after 11 years, this is the belated justice for Sanatan Sanstha.”

Formed on March 24, 1999 with its headquarters at Ramnathi in Goa, Sanatan Sanstha is a registered charitable trust established by Dr Jayant Balaji Athavale.