Narrow escape for 15 students as school bus catches fire in Pune

Pune: Fifteen students onboard a school bus narrowly escaped after the vehicle went up in flames near Mountain Glory Society at Tulja Bhavaninagar locality in Kharadi Thursday afternoon. Alert residents and commuters rescued the schoolchildren and driver. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze and nobody was injured in the incident, said a fire brigade official said. Fifteen students onboard a school bus narrowly escaped after the vehicle caught fire near Mountain Glory Society at Tulja Bhavaninagar locality in Kharadi Thursday afternoon. (HT)

Fireman Sandeep Randive attached to BT Kawade Road Fire Station said, “The incident took place at 2.30 pm and the reason behind the bus fire is yet to be ascertained. As smoke billowed from the vehicle, the driver Madhav Rathod alerted the students and with the help of bystanders rescued them.”

A video of the burning bus went viral on social media.