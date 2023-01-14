Nashik accident: Mishap took place at black spot, says minister

The Nashik-Sinnar highway accident involving a bus and a truck that claimed 10 lives has underlined the need to improve road safety measures at identified black spots. Commuters said that a missing diversion sign a few metres ahead of the accident spot could have caused the accident.

Shahaji Umap, superintendent of police (SP), Nashik Rural, said, “We are looking at all aspects of the accident and have told the highway authorities to attend to black spots.”

Dada Bhuse, district guardian minister, said, “The accident location is a blackspot. Instructions have been given to make the stretch safer.”

Past accidents

October 8

12 passengers, including a child, were killed, and 41 others injured, after a private luxury bus caught fire after hitting a truck in Nashik

November 2

Shivshahi bus caught fire near Sinnar on the Pune-Nashik route.

December 8

Two motorcyclists were trapped between two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses and charred to death near Palse village on Nashik-Pune highway. The MSRTC bus on its way from Rajgurunagar in Pune to Nashik apparently suffered a brake failure and hit four motorcycles and two SUVs before ramming into another MSRTC bus coming from Sinnar.

December 9

Five youths died and four were injured in a freak accident involving three vehicles at Mohdari Ghat near Sinnar.