Nashik rural police SIT arrests five persons in connection with ₹400 crore cash heist case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ₹400 crore demonetised cash heist at Chorla Ghat on Wednesday arrested five suspects, including an alleged hawala operator, marking a major development in the high-profile interstate case. The case stems from an FIR filed by Patil, a resident of Igatpuri, who claimed that two containers carrying demonetised currency. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Nashik rural police acted on a complaint by Sandeep Patil, who alleged he was kidnapped and threatened after learning details of the incident. Five persons, Jayesh Kadam, Vishal Naidu, Sunil Dhumal, Virat Gandhi and Janardan Dhaygude, all from Mumbai, have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged looting and extortion.

Nashik Rural SP, Balasaheb Patil said, “The investigation is ongoing and arrests have been made based on credible leads. We are coordinating with other agencies and state police forces to establish remaining evidentiary links.”

The case stems from an FIR filed by Patil, a resident of Igatpuri, who claimed that two containers carrying demonetised currency, allegedly belonging to a Thane-based builder, were intercepted and looted near Chorla Ghat on the Maharashtra–Karnataka border in October 2025. Patil further alleged that he was abducted and assaulted after he came to know too much about the operation.

Investigators believe the containers were part of a consignment originating near the Goa–Karnataka border and were being transported to Gujarat for conversion before being moved to Maharashtra.

Given the interstate nature of the crime, an SIT was formed under the supervision of the Nashik Rural SP.