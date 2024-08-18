Nashik violence: 20 arrested, over 500 booked in six FIRs

A day after communal clash in Nashik, the local police on Saturday have arrested over 20 people and lodged six first information reports (FIRs) against 500 rioters from the two communities who indulged in stone pelting forcing the police to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells. The action came amid an eerie silence across the city with tense atmosphere in some parts. On Friday, the Sakal Hindu Samaj was protesting against the violence in Bangladesh when the situation turned tense due to violence. (ANI)

Senior police officials from Nashik said that while they have booked over 500 individuals under different police stations, 20 of them have been arrested while search is on to nab others.

“In reaction to yesterday’s clash, we have registered six FIRs and arrested 20 individuals from both sides,” said Prashant Bachhav, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Nashik, adding that adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

The Friday clash left 14 policemen, including five officers and nine staffers, injured. Three to four civilians were also hurt in the incident, according to the police.

Meanwhile, district guardian minister Dada Bhuse on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting with top officials and representatives to review the security situation and steps taken to restore normalcy. He instructed police to take strict action against those involved in communal clashes in Nashik.”

“The police have done their job well and have filed six FIRs. I have instructed them to take strict action against law-breakers by analysing CCTV camera footages,” he said.

The minister has appealed to citizens to maintain peace considering the upcoming festival season, cooperate with the police and alert authorities on rumours spread on social media platforms.

Girish Mahajan, rural development and panchayati raj minister, alleged use of private guns during the violence. According to Mahajan, stone pelting incidents were reported in old Nashik area, but the situation is under control.

“We condemn what happened to Hindus in Bangladesh. In fact, we have to come together and protest. But clashes started in some parts of the city due to the shops operating despite the bandh call. Private guns were also used during the riot. I have instructed the police to investigate it,” said Mahajan.

During Friday’s bandh, violent clashes erupted when some people refused to close their shops in Bhadrakali, Shalimar Chowk and Ganjmal areas of Nashik city. Some groups of individuals engaged in aggressive stone pelting, leading to substantial disruption and chaos across various parts of the city. The acts of vandalism and the ensuing disorder compelled the police to take immediate action, resort to lathi-charge to disperse rioters and control the situation.