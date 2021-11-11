National Achievement Survey to be conducted at 236 schools in Pune

PUNE Overcoming all odds, teachers from schools across the Pune district are fully prepared to conduct the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 today (November 12). The exam is organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and at least 236 schools from the city will participate in the survey that will assess students.

The exam is a sample-based survey to assess students from Class 3, Class 5, Class 8 and Class 10 every three years.

Teachers who are working as field instructors and observers noted that they faced a lot of issues with respect to obtaining the exam material ahead of the state transport strike.

Initially, there were challenges of downloading the letter of appointment which allocated the required duties of the teachers. Later, many teachers who were observers and field instructors were allocated the schools as far as 90 km in the Pune district itself.

Speaking about the issues, a teacher from Daund, on the condition of anonymity, noted that he had to collect the exam material on November 12 morning around 6 am and return to the exam centre allocated to him by 7:30 am the same morning.

“The distance is a problem and so is the time. Travelling from Daund to Pune for collecting exam material and then returning to the centre was not feasible. After the exam, we again have to submit the answers the same day by 4 pm at a school in Kondhwa. In the midst of this, there is a strike which has forced many of us to use private transports like rickshaws,” said the teacher.

Another teacher, who does not wish to be named said that while she lives in Daund, and her centre is at Bhor.

“There is no public transport and I am forced to use my private vehicle for this long journey,” said the teacher.

Another teacher from Junnar noted that the school allocated to him is in Pune city and he has to travel from his place of residence to conduct the exam.

“It is difficult to commute while the strike is ongoing. And hiring a private vehicle is not feasible,” said the teacher.

District level coordinator for NAS 2021 for Pune district, Varsha Kokil said that the teachers faced a lot of issues, however, the exam will be conducted smoothly.

“There were initially some issues however, with the persistent efforts of teachers from the district we are hopeful that the exam will be conducted smoothly. The teachers have worked hard,” said Kokil.