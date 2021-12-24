Natural calamities on the rise, Rs254.22 cr spent in disaster relief in Pune in 5 years

PUNE The state government has spent over Rs21,068 crore in the last five years for disaster relief in calamities such as extreme rainfall and flood, untimely rain, tropical cyclones and hailstorm, as Aaditya Thackeray, state minister of tourism and environment. In Pune district, Rs254.22 crore has been spent.

On Friday, Thackeray presented the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), impacts of climate change on Maharashtra and climate action taken by the government before the elected members of the assembly and council.

It also mentions that due to the urban heat island parts of Pune have experienced about three degrees Celsius temperature rise between 2001-2016. The prediction has been made that if the world temperature rises by 2 degrees Celsius- 2.5 degrees Celsius the tropics will be worst impacted in Maharashtra. Also, severe impacts in coastal tropical areas are possible which also includes the possibility of submergence.

“Earlier, we had presented the IPCC report to the state cabinet after which, the Maharashtra Council of Climate Change was formed, headed by the chief minister. We also urged the elected members to work actively on climate action in their constituencies and for their cooperation with the environment and climate change department,” said Thackeray on Twitter.

According to the report districts in Marathwada appear to be worst affected. Almost Rs1615.42 crore was spent in Nanded, Rs1261.95 crore was spent in Jalna, Rs1447.15 crore were spent in Beed, Rs1158.34 crore was spent in Aurangabad district in the last five years. In western Maharashtra, Rs1,042.12 crore was spent in Sangli and Rs476.53 crore was spent in Kolhapur in the last five years.

The report says, due to the urban heat island effect parts of Pune have experienced about 3 degrees Celsius temperature rise between 2001-2016.

The report has stated that in the last five years 17 districts in the state witnessed five to seven instances of extreme rainfall events. Also, 15 districts in Maharashtra have witnessed significant instances of untimely rainfall events during the same period.

Amount spent in last five years

(Figures for state)

Extreme rainfall and flood - Rs8,244 crore

Untimely rain: Rs7,276 crore

Tropical cyclones: Rs3,044 crore

Hailstorms: ₹2,504 crore

Total ₹21,068 crore