Navratri vehicle sale in Pune doubles over last year

pune news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 11:44 PM IST

As per Pune RTO data, a total of 9,665 vehicles were registered between September 26 and October 5 this year. In this period the highest number of vehicles registered were two-wheelers at 5,914, followed by four-wheelers at 2,984

A family performs puja of their newly purchased vehicle on Dussehra. (HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Many Punekars got home new vehicles during the Navratri and Dussehra festival. Vehicle registration almost doubled as compared to the previous year during the festive period, said Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.

As per Pune RTO data, a total of 9,665 vehicles were registered between September 26 and October 5 this year. In this period the highest number of vehicles registered were two-wheelers at 5,914, followed by four-wheelers at 2,984. Comparatively last year a total of 4,330 new vehicles were registered during Navratri.

“As compared to last year the registration of vehicles doubled this year and more registrations were of cars and motorcycles. People are travelling more now post the pandemic, restrictions have eased and there is demand for vehicles across the segment,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer.

Mandar Badale, who bought a new car on the auspicious day of Dussehra, said, “I had booked an electric car and I was supposed to get the delivery before Navratri, but I waited till Dussehra. There was a heavy rush at the showroom.”

Ramesh Joshi, manager of a two-wheeler showroom in the city, said, “Before the Navratri festival started there were heavy bookings at our showroom and everyone wanted the delivery during these nine days of the festival. The maximum deliveries were planned on Dussehra and at our showroom, we delivered over 100 bikes in a single day.”

