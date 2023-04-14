Teacher gets 7-yr RI for accidentally shooting NCC cadet Parag Ingale

Pune: Additional Sessions Judge PP Jadhav on Thursday sentenced National Cadet Corps (NCC) teacher Amod Anil Ghanekar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for accidentally shooting cadet Parag Devendra Ingale (13) in the head during a firearms practice session in February 2013. Court sentences NCC teacher Amod Anil Ghanekar to seven-year rigorous imprisonment for accidentally shooting cadet Parag Devendra Ingale in the head in February 2013. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Judge Jadhav in his order stated, “The accused Amod Anil Ghanekar is hereby convicted, vide Section 235 (2) of the CrPC, for the offence punishable under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and he is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years and pay fine of ₹5 lakh... Out of fine recovered from the accused, ₹3 lakh be paid to the parents of deceased.”

Parag, who remained in coma for three years, passed away due to the head injury at Pune’s Command Hospital in January 2016.

The case

According to the police, Ghanekar had taken 46 students of Loyola High School, Pashan Road, including Class 8 student Parag, to NCC Headquarters at Senapati Bapat Road on February 1, 2014.

At about 2.45 pm, students namely Aman Manish Modi, Jayant Naresh Kakani, Kshitij Salil Malwankar and Parag were firing through 0.22 air rifles at the practice range. Ghanekar, standing behind the students, was firing through a 0.22 calibre rifle, without licence and authority. He had knowledge that if any student stands up all of a sudden, his bullet may hit such a student causing his death. The bullet from the açcused’s firearm hit Parag on the head and he sustained serious injury.

The probe

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Ghanekar at the Deccan police station. Ghanekar, who was then an assistant teacher at the school, was arrested by the police and later released on bail.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) Rajesh Kavediya submitted that on the fateful day the accused was not authorised to conduct the firing but did it for thrill and passion resulting in the death of Parag. The trial went on for six years. The court order stated that the evidence of the first witness in the case was recorded on August 3, 2017, and the deposition of the last witness was recorded on February 21, 2023.

The court order added, “Very sad to mention that the NCC department deliberately did not secure the presence of inquiry officer P Saravanan for deposing in the court as a witness. As submitted by APP Kavediya, some persons from the NCC department used to visit the court and keep watch on the proceedings, but the service of summons to witnesses namely P Saravanan was avoided for years. Only after suggesting that the prosecution take steps by approaching higher authorities, the witness appeared in the court. Unfortunately, the helpless parents of the deceased Parag Ingale were forced to wait for almost ten years to get justice. The mental sufferings of parents are beyond imagination.”