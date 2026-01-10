NCP candidate externed from city limits ahead of polls

Pune: A major political development has shaken the Sangli Municipal Corporation election campaign, with the police issuing an externment order against a key candidate allied with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of a scheduled rally. (Shutterstock)

According to officials, police in Miraj took the preventive action under election-related security measures, issuing exclusion orders against eight individuals, including Azam Kazi fielded by NCP from ward number 6. The step taken a day before Pawar’s political campaign in Miraj on Friday has surprised political circles.

Authorities said that the orders were issued to curb the influence of local criminal elements during the ongoing municipal election period. The affected individuals reportedly linked to organised gangs have been barred from entering Sangli district for periods ranging from six months to two years.

Azam Kazi, 39, of Guruwar Peth in Miraj is son of former corporator Raziya Kazi. On Friday, he was present during the political rally of Ajit Pawar and his deadline to exit the city was 9pm.

According to Sangli police, Shoaib Kazi and seven others, including Azam, were running “Kazi Gang” in Miraj and adjoining areas. From 2006-2025, they were involved in attempt to murder, extortion, hurting religious sentiments, serious body offences, firearm, molestation, atrocity, disturbing public peace, robbery and money-related criminal cases. Sangli police had made the proposal to extern “Kazi Gang” from Miraj, “Suraj Sheikh Gang” from Kupwad, “Rajaram Bodre Gang” from Vita and “Jitendra Kale Gang” from Atpadi for one year from Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Sandeep Ghuge, superintendent of police, Sangli, said, “Action was taken against four gang leaders and their members based on their past criminal history in order to maintain law and order in Sangli.”

Azam alleged that the move was politically motivated and aimed at undermining his campaign.