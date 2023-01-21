NCP demand inquiry into PMC’s tendering process

PUNE: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters on Friday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of interfering in the tendering process and pressuring the administration.

The agitations were attended by NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, MLA Chetan Tupe and other NCP leaders.

Jagtap stated, “Some BJP office bearers are pressuring the civic administration even though they are no more in power in the municipal corporation. All of the media recently reported about the BJP leaders manipulating the tendering process, which forced the administration to cancel the tendering process.”

“Some BJP office bearers intervened in the road tarring tenders, forcing the administrator to allot work to their favourite contractor,” the city NCP chief continued.

“We demand that the municipal commissioner should not be cornered and he should be able to carry out the process in a transparent manner. Even administration should investigate who was putting pressure on specific contractors to get work,” Jagtap added.