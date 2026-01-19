NCP factions discuss symbol, strategy as Zilla Parishad polls near

With the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections just weeks away, leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including Sharadchandra Pawar, are voicing their preferences over poll symbols and lining up behind a broader strategy that senior party leaders, such as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, are shaping in consultation with allies and party aspirants. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday continued holding meetings with leaders from both Nationalist Congress Party groups, interviewing prospective candidates for the ZP polls (HT)

In parts of western Maharashtra, several NCP (SP) leaders want candidates to contest the ZP polls on the party’s traditional “watch” symbol, a local political identity many workers feel resonates with voters and strengthens grassroots recall.

In Solapur, NCP (SP) MLA Abhijit Patil stated that there has been “significant interest among leaders and workers” in fighting the local body elections under the watch symbol, if it is available, suggesting it could benefit the party uniformly across constituencies.

NCP leader Datta Bharne echoed this view: “If we contest on the same symbol, it will benefit all of us,” he told reporters, indicating a desire for cohesion amid factional fluidity ahead of the polls.

The backdrop to this push is political realignment and alliance talks involving both NCP factions. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday continued holding meetings with leaders from both Nationalist Congress Party groups, interviewing prospective candidates for the ZP polls and outlining strategy ahead of the February 5 elections. His party leaders said Ajit Pawar’s discussions reflect efforts to present a united front locally even as the two NCP factions have experienced internal strains after recent electoral setbacks.

Ajit Pawar’s outreach comes shortly after a meeting with his uncle Sharad Pawar and senior party figures in Baramati on Saturday, where leaders from both sides said they had decided to continue their alliance for the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls.

Leaders present emphasised the importance of cooperation at the grassroots level after a poor showing in several municipal elections late last year.

While Ajit Pawar has given local leaders authority to chart campaign decisions, including symbols and seat arrangements, he has publicly maintained that local workers are best placed to make these calls. In recent interactions with party aspirants, he has reiterated the need for disciplined campaigning and warned against underestimating rival parties.

The ZP elections, seen as the first major electoral test after a string of civic polls, are expected to set the tone for rural-level politics in Maharashtra and test the cohesion between the two NCP factions as they negotiate symbols, unity and alliance equations in the days ahead.