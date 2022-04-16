NCP gears up for Pune civic polls

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Saturday, conducted assembly-wise meetings for workers and gear up party cadre for municipal elections. Party leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule interacted with workers.

The NCP state unit president Jayant Patil had organised meetings for eight assembly constituencies falling in Pune city. They invited each constituency workers at different time and asked them to strengthen booth committees and conduct a detail study of the voter list.

Pawar and Patil said, “If we strengthen our booth committees, next mayor of Pune city would be from NCP.”

Party president Prashant Jagtap said, “All meetings were closed-door, and media were not allowed. We discussed area-wise issues, weakness and our strong points. Workers got a chance to interact with leaders directly, which will help boost confidence.”

Pawar said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is taking various decisions and implementing citizens -centric schemes. Party workers now need to become brand ambassadors of the government and give information to yjr voters.”

The NCP also launched an app on Saturday. The main purpose of this app is to understand urban issues and expectations of people. Once the data would is collected, NCP will frame it’s policies accordingly.