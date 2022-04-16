NCP gears up for Pune civic polls
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Saturday, conducted assembly-wise meetings for workers and gear up party cadre for municipal elections. Party leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Supriya Sule interacted with workers.
The NCP state unit president Jayant Patil had organised meetings for eight assembly constituencies falling in Pune city. They invited each constituency workers at different time and asked them to strengthen booth committees and conduct a detail study of the voter list.
Pawar and Patil said, “If we strengthen our booth committees, next mayor of Pune city would be from NCP.”
Party president Prashant Jagtap said, “All meetings were closed-door, and media were not allowed. We discussed area-wise issues, weakness and our strong points. Workers got a chance to interact with leaders directly, which will help boost confidence.”
Pawar said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is taking various decisions and implementing citizens -centric schemes. Party workers now need to become brand ambassadors of the government and give information to yjr voters.”
The NCP also launched an app on Saturday. The main purpose of this app is to understand urban issues and expectations of people. Once the data would is collected, NCP will frame it’s policies accordingly.
Congress’ Jayshri Jadhav wins Kolhapur by-poll
Congress candidate Jayshri Jadhav won the by-poll held in the Kolhapur (North) assembly segment defeating rival Satyajit (Nana) Kadam of the Bharatiya Janata Party by 19,307 votes, results declared on Saturday revealed. Chandrakant Jadhav died in December 2021 due to Covid-19 related complications, thus necessitating the by-election, which took place on April 12, and saw over 61% voter turnout. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said it was a “victory of progressive thoughts.”
It's Raj Thackeray's 'maha aarti' vs Aaditya Thackeray's Hanuman Jayanti event
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday performed a 'maha aarti' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Pune, news agency PTI reported. Thackeray has been in the limelight over his ultimatum to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, asking them to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 or his party would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray's nephew and state minister Aaditya Thackeray visited temples in his constituency Worli.
Meet Satej Patil: The man behind Congress’ victory in Kolhapur
Mumbai: The Congress was pitched against the Bharatiya Janata Party in a prestige battle for the Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency, however, there was a larger Patil v/s Patil battle that was playing out behind the scenes. The two were leading the campaign for their respective parties in the constituency. The Congress was helped by allies Shiv Sena and NCP as the combined strength of the parties proved beneficial for the former.
Police book nine-year-old boy for rape
Kalyan: Police have booked a nine-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Vithalwadi in Thane district. According to the police complaint filed by the girl's family, both of them live in the same building. On the evening of April 3, as usual, she went downstairs to play with her friends, including the boy, it said.
MP cops didn’t allow us to enter, say Medha Patkar, lawyer on Khargone visit
Social activist Medha Patkar and Supreme Court lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi on Saturday said they attempted to reach out to families affected by riots in Sendhwa town of Barwani district and Khargone on Saturday but were not allowed, lawyer Hashmi said. Hashmi, who is also a member of the Congress's legal cell, said there should be an independent probe into the communal violence in Madhya Pradesh.
