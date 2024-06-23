NCP MLA’s nephew detained after 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune

The Maharashtra police have detained a 39-year-old man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case in which a 19-yar-old motorcyclist was killed in Pune on Saturday night, officials said. Police said a detailed investigation is going on in the case. (Representative Image)

The accused has been identified by police as Mayur Sahebrao Mohite, a resident of Mohitewadi in Pune’s Khed, and he is a nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Khed-Alandi legislative assembly constituency, Dilip Mohite. The victim has been identified as Sunil Bhalerao, a 12th class pass out who was helping his family in their tractor running business.

According to police, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of Mohite collided head on with the motorcycle of Bhalerao on Pune-Nashik road at around 9.25 pm, when Mohite was heading towards Pune from Khed and Bhalerao was heading towards Kalamb from Manchar .

Police said the accident occurred near Eklahare village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

Police inspector Arun Phuge from Manchar police station said, “We have detained the driver of the SUV vehicle and sent him for the medical procedure and will complete arrest procedure soon.”

Phuge said police have initiated the process to register a case against the accused and a detailed investigation in this case is going on.

The victim’s family members alleged that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving the car. However, the Manchar police have refused these allegations.