NCP opposes tree cutting for riverfront development project, PMC says will plant 65,000 new trees

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday protested against cutting civic body’s decision to cut 6,000 trees for the riverfront development project. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has said they will plant 65,000 trees along the riverfront as compensation. The civic body on Monday issued a press release stating that they will plant 65,000 trees to compensate cutting 6,000 trees. (HT PHOTO)

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap, spokesperson Pradip Deshmukh and urban cell head Nitin Kadam were part of the protests. Deshmukh was seen climbing a tree to protest.

Jagtap said, “We are not opposing in the development works; however, the civic administration should take care of environment while coming up with any project. The development should happen with minimum disturbance to the environment. The PMC is cutting trees to please BJP leaders.”

The civic body on Monday issued a press release stating that they will plant 65,000 trees to compensate cutting 6,000 trees.

“PMC has planned to plant 65,434 trees.Though the civic body asked permission to cut trees, maximum of them are bushes. Technically only 3,110 trees will be cut, but 65,000 will be planted along the river. These trees will be local species. The PMC has followed all legal procedure and called for suggestions and objections over tree cutting. While some citizens opposed, the civic body called a hearing to address the issues. The proposal was later submitted and permission was obtained to cut the trees.”