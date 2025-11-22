NCP (SP) alleges land worth 512 cr sold for 299 cr to Pune APMC

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande has levelled serious allegations against the Pune Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and the directors of Yashwant Sugar Factory in Theur. He said land belonging to the Yashwant sugar factory, worth ₹512 crore, was sold at ₹299 crore to APMC in October this year. Senior leader Sharad Pawar, on August 26, had written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded an inquiry into the functioning of the director board of the Pune APMC. (HT FILE)

Lawande addressed a press conference in the city on Saturday. “The Pune APMC had purchased the land of the Yashwant Sugar Factory and violated all the rules. Though the market value of this land is ₹512 crore, it was sold at ₹299 crore. The transaction happened on stamp paper, and the government’s stamp duty revenue was not paid,” he said. He added we will soon file a police complaint in this regard.

The Pune APMC is currently dominated by leaders aligned with Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, Senior leader Sharad Pawar, on August 26, had written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded an inquiry into the functioning of the director board of the Pune APMC.

The state government has already constituted a five-member committee to probe 52 charges related to corruption, misgovernance, and procedural violations.

BJP leader and minister of state (MoS) for urban development Madhuri Misal has also raised objections against the Pune APMC directors and earlier demanded action against them.