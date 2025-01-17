NCP SP objected the tendering process in sports department

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has raised objections to the tendering process initiated by the Maharashtra sports department, alleging that the process is designed to favour a specific large company with no prior experience in the field. When contacted for a response, officials from the sports department declined to comment on the matter. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference, NCP (SP) spokesperson Sunil Mane claimed that the sports department floated a tender worth ₹230 crore for the procurement of sports and gym equipment. He noted that the agreement, spanning three years, would amount to a total contract value of ₹690 crore.

“The tendering process appears to have been structured to exclude companies that have been consistently working in this domain. The terms and conditions stipulate that the company must have the capability to supply equipment to 500 locations under a single contract, which eliminates smaller, experienced firms,” Mane alleged.

