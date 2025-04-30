Menu Explore
NCP (SP) stage protest over PMRDA DP

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Jagtap further alleged that during the preparation of the plan, money was collected from farmers whose land was marked for reservation

puneletters@hindustantimes.com

Led by city unit president Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) workers held a demonstration outside the district collector’s office. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Led by city unit president Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) workers held a demonstration outside the district collector’s office. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the scrapping of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) development plan (DP), alleging massive corruption in its formulation.

Led by city unit president Prashant Jagtap, NCP (SP) workers held a demonstration outside the district collector’s office.

“There is corruption of 3,000 crore in the PMRDA development plan. Several reservations were altered, and we have audio and video evidence to support these claims,” Jagtap claimed.

He further alleged that during the preparation of the plan, money was collected from farmers whose land was marked for reservation.

“Many farmers have submitted proof of these dealings. We will submit all the evidence to the state government,” he added.

Recently, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the cancellation of the PMRDA development plan.

Reacting to the development, PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Yogesh Mhase said, “The cancellation of the Development Plan will not affect ongoing development, as the Regional Plan remains in effect. Land acquisition for projects will proceed according to the Regional Plan.”

When asked about the NCP’s allegations, Mhase said, “We are not aware of any such allegations and have not received any official complaints so far.”

