NCP to remain in NDA, clarify your stand: Tatkare tells NCP-SP

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday asked leaders from the other NCP faction to first clarify whether they agree to the stand taken by the Ajit Pawar-led party, which according to him has decided to firmly continue with the decision to be in alliance with the National Democratic Party (NDA). NCP state president Sunil Tatkare (in pic) asked other NCP faction leaders to first clarify whether they agree to the stand taken by the Ajit Pawar-led party, which according to him has decided to ally with NDA. (HT FILE)

Tatkare said his party would continue to remain with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asserting that the decision to join the alliance was taken collectively under the leadership of late Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to reporters in Karad after visiting the Yashwantrao Chavan memorial along with deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, Tatkare dismissed speculation about a possible merger of the two NCP factions. He said those advocating such a merger must first clarify whether they were willing to align with the NDA.

“We are with the BJP-led NDA at both the state and national levels. Those talking about a merger should first make their stand clear on whether they are in agreement with it or not,” Tatkare said.

He reiterated that the decision to join the NDA was not an individual call. “Under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, we collectively decided to go with the BJP-led NDA. We contested elections together and today we have 41 MLAs. Our stand remains unchanged. The question now is not about unity, but about who is willing to accept whose position,” he said.

Tatkare added that the party would continue to follow the course set by Ajit Pawar. “We are committed to the decision taken by Ajit Pawar to stay with the NDA,” he said.

Responding to questions on why senior leader Sharad Pawar was not invited for Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking ceremony and the apparent haste in her elevation as deputy chief minister, Tatkare said the decision was taken unanimously by the party’s elected representatives. “We have 41 elected MLAs. Choosing our leader is their democratic right. The entire process — from internal discussions to submitting letters to the chief minister — was carried out accordingly. Inviting dignitaries is the responsibility of protocol officers,” he said.

Asked about criticism portraying him and senior NCP leader Praful Patel as key figures behind the party’s split, Tatkare said he would not comment on Sharad Pawar’s reactions. “I have been with the NCP for decades and worked closely with Ajit Pawar for many years. Even when the party was united, Sharad Pawar appointed me as the state president. We, too, have long political experience and have worked hard in Maharashtra,” he said.