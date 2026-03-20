NCP unit urges Sunetra Pawar to maintain strong hold in Pune

The Pune city unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has urged deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and other members of the Pawar family, including Parth and Jay, to increase their presence in the district, citing a leadership vacuum after the demise of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar (HT FILE)

Sunil Tingre, city unit president, said, “We are all still shocked by Ajit Pawar’s death. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and the party. While the family and workers need time to recover, we have requested Sunetra tai to take charge and maintain a strong hold on Pune, which remains the heart of the party.”

The unit has also urged Parth and Jay to step up their engagement by attending meetings and public programmes to boost confidence among party workers.

For over two decades, Ajit Pawar dominated politics in Pune district, playing a central role in decision-making and administration. He also held the post of guardian minister for the district for several years and maintained a hands-on approach, frequently reviewing projects and holding multiple meetings in the city each week.

Party leaders said his close oversight of local issues and regular presence had kept the organisation tightly knit, and similar engagement from the current leadership would be crucial to retain control over the district.