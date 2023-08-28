NCP workers stage protest against Bhujbal’s remarks

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Monday staged a protest against the Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal for his comments against Sharad Pawar. Bhujbal, who was one of the closest aides of Pawar, criticised the veteran leader while addressing a public rally in Beed on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Bhujbal, who was one of the closest aides of Pawar, criticised the veteran leader while addressing a public rally in Beed on Sunday.

The workers condemned Bhujbal’s remarks. Supporting the Ajit Pawar-led NCP side, Bhujbal claimed that the senior Pawar held talks with the BJP using senior party leaders and later backtracked.

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) city unit president Prashant Jagtap, “When Bhujbal was in trouble, it was Sharad Pawar who had saved him.”