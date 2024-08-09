NCP-BJP spar over Sinhagad Road flyover 

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP) had a tiff over the issue of the inauguration of a flyover at Singhgad Road. NCP claim that the flyover near Rajaram Bridge is completed but the BJP are delaying the inauguration of the structure as deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is unable to attend the function. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, the NCP workers held protests and demanded that the bridge be opened for vehicular movement. NCP claim that the flyover near Rajaram Bridge is completed but the BJP are delaying the inauguration of the structure as deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is unable to attend the function.

BJP MLA Madhuri Misal refuted the claim, saying that the NCP is busy creating a fake narrative as they do not have any issues left. The third layer of the flyover is still under construction and hence, traffic movement on this flyover is not allowed. But we will ensure that it will be opened for the public by next week.”

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap along with NCP leader Ashwini Kadam took part in the protests.

At this time, Kadam said, “The flyover work is complete. But just to delay the inauguration, it has not been opened to the public. Due to rain, citizens are suffering in constant traffic snarls.”

Reacting to Kadam’s claims, Misal said, “NCP is trying to take credit for the development BJP has done.”