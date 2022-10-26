NDA pays homage to fallen alumni

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at National Defence Academy on Tuesday in the memory of Major Mustafa Bohara of 252 Army Aviation who was among the five soldiers who lost their lives in the Indian Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh district’s Upper Siang last week. The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying the five soldiers, including two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed on Friday morning near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting.

Major Bohara was an alumnus of the 128th NDA Course, November Squadron. Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, AVSM, NM, Commandant, NDA paid homage to Major Bohara on behalf of the NDA fraternity.

“Today as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets,” stated the release issued by Defence.