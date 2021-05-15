NDRF deploys teams to Goa, Mumbai

In order to prepare and assist in the possible rescue and relief operations of cyclone Tauktae, the National disaster response force’s (NDRF) Pune unit has sent a team to Goa and three teams to Mumbai.

“We have deployed three teams in Mumbai, one in Goa, and 14 teams are ready in Pune. These teams can be deployed in any part of the country in a short time. The cyclone is around 250-300km away from the western coastline. The possibility of it hitting Maharashtra will be either late night today or tomorrow morning. It is at quite a distance from Maharashtra. Therefore, the effect on Maharashtra’s coastal districts will be less. There may be wind and rainfall in some areas but to deal with this, the state government and NDRF are completely equipped,” said commandant Anupam Srivastav of NDRF.

The teams left in the early hours of Saturday and is expected to have reached Goa by afternoon.

“The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather forecast regarding pre-cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts (Depression over Lakshadweep area). As per the forecast, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and will possibly intensify further. It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18th morning and the warning has been issued for Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (ghat districts) and Karnataka (coastal and adjoining ghat districts),” read a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India.

IN Murthy, the operations official at corporate headquarters of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Delhi has directed all concerned airport officials to take measures.

“Keeping safety in mind and to minimize damage to the airport infrastructure, airports are advised to plan as per as per the SoPs and guidelines. To safeguard the airport infrastructures, precautionary measures as per check lists for pre-cyclone and post-cyclone are being ensured by concerned airports,” read the PIB release.