NDRF fishes out six bodies from Ujani dam

A 40-year-long search and rescue operation at Ujani dam backwaters ended on Thursday afternoon after the bodies of six missing persons, who drowned after the boat capsized, were fished out, said officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Bodies of all six missing persons have been retrieved and handed to the district administration. Apart from this, one bike has also been recovered by the NDRF team. After completing the formalities, the team closed the operations on Thursday, said an official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening amid strong winds and rains when the boat was sailing from Kugav to Kalashi village.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Dongare, Krushna Jadhav, Komal Jadhav, Shubham, Mahi, Anurag Avghade and a boat operator (whose name has not been identified).