 NDRF fishes out six bodies from Ujani dam - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NDRF fishes out six bodies from Ujani dam

ByHT Correspondent
May 24, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The incident took place on Tuesday evening amid strong winds and rains when the boat was sailing from Kugav to Kalashi village

A 40-year-long search and rescue operation at Ujani dam backwaters ended on Thursday afternoon after the bodies of six missing persons, who drowned after the boat capsized, were fished out, said officials from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Bodies of all six missing persons have been retrieved and handed to the district administration. Apart from this, one bike has also been recovered by the NDRF team. After completing the formalities, the team closed the operations on Thursday, said an official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Bodies of all six missing persons have been retrieved and handed to the district administration. Apart from this, one bike has also been recovered by the NDRF team. After completing the formalities, the team closed the operations on Thursday, said an official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening amid strong winds and rains when the boat was sailing from Kugav to Kalashi village.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Bodies of all six missing persons have been retrieved and handed to the district administration. Apart from this, one bike has also been recovered by the NDRF team. After completing the formalities, the team closed the operations on Thursday,” said NDRF officials.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav Dongare, Krushna Jadhav, Komal Jadhav, Shubham, Mahi, Anurag Avghade and a boat operator (whose name has not been identified).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / NDRF fishes out six bodies from Ujani dam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On