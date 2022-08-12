NDRF team deployed in Sangli
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure.
The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas.
A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
According to NDRF press statement, on the request of state disaster management, one team has reached Sangli from Pune.
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Fake caste claim: Scrutiny committee gives clean chit to Sameer Wankhede
The Mumbai city district caste scrutiny committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede in a 'fake caste claim' case, while dismissing complaints filed by some activists and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who had sought revocation of his claim that he belonged to the Hindu Mahar community, a scheduled caste.
