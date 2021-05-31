Home / Cities / Pune News / Nepal national arrested for trying to break open ATM
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Nepal national arrested for trying to break open ATM

A Nepal national was arrested for trying to break open an ATM in Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the small hours of Sunday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 09:33 PM IST

A Nepal national was arrested for trying to break open an ATM in Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the small hours of Sunday.

The man was identified as Nandu Karam Thapa (35), a man believed to be homeless in Pune and a native of Nepal who settled in Vinayakgaon in Assam, according to the police.

“He is a drunkard who is living on the streets. He tried to open the machine by trying to break it with his hands. He managed to make a few dents and then left. The bank official from Mumbai got an alert and called the control room and the call was assigned to us,” said hawaldar Shankar Sakharam Uttekar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

Thapa tried to open the ATM in Bhumkar chowk and left the kiosk before he started walking around in the same area and was caught by the police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment), and 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.