New English School Ramanbaug completes 75 years, yearlong programs planned

The Deccan Education Society’s (DES) New English School Ramanbaug is completing 75 years.

In order to celebrate the 75th anniversary, new initiatives have been planned by the DES and its alumni students’ organisation. Some of the things planned yearlong include constructing a separate building for skill development, solar energy project, making compost from garbage and waste products, medicinal plants garden, beautification, and restoration of school premises.

DES society’s executive president Dhananjay Kulkarni gave the information in a press conference held at Patrakar Bhavan on Tuesday.

On the occasion, school committee president advocate Ashok Palande, school principal Dilip Rawade, alumni students’ organisation president Dr Dilip Deodhar and several others were present.

“Our school’s alumni student Dr Pramod Chaudhary has given a donation of ₹51 lakh to the school and from these funds, all the planned new works are going to happen. The work of some of the projects has already started, we are also going to develop a modern computer lab, science laboratory, language laboratory, educational units, production centre, and many other new things. All these works are expected to be completed by the year-end,” said Kulkarni.

Rawade said, “We are collecting all the historical incidents and things of the school of the last 75 years and they will be preserved. Also, we are going to make a separate hall to display various historical things related to school as exhibitions. We appeal to all the alumni students to contribute to this initiative and along with that various small and big 75 programs are going to be held this year.”

Dr Deodhar said, “We are now organising batch-wise alumni student gatherings and various new development projects for the school. For this, we are raising funds from students and our appeal to all alumni students is to celebrate and participate in this school initiative.”