New Mahabaleshwar project to create employment opportunities: Fadnavis

The new Mahabaleshwar hill station is set to boost tourism and create fresh job opportunities in Satara district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the Maharashtra Tourism Festival. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the 'Mahaparyatan Utsav', at Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, Maharashtra. (@CMOMaharashtra)

“After the British era, this will be the first time a new hill station is being developed. Tourism has immense potential for job creation, and we believe the new Mahabaleshwar hill station will significantly contribute to local employment,” said Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), under the state’s tourism department, organised the three-day Maharashtra Tourism Festival from May 2 to 4 in Mahabaleshwar with the aim of promoting tourism. According to authorities, the event drew over 75,000 visitors in three days.

The festival featured a variety of cultural, adventure, and recreational activities including performances by renowned artists, with celebrated flautist Amar Oak’s Morning Raag enchanting both tourists and locals.

Other highlights included an exhibition of forts and vintage ammunition, food festivals, adventure sports, children’s workshops, helicopter rides, drone shows, yoga sessions, flea markets, and a floating market at Venna Lake.

A “tent city” set up in Mahabaleshwar proved especially popular among tourists, many of whom compared the experience to the Rann of Kutch festival.

Fadnavis also pointed out Maharashtra’s diverse tourist offerings. “With a 720-km-long coastline, seven tiger reserves, numerous protected forests, many forts, and several other attractions, Maharashtra has immense tourism potential. While the state currently ranks fifth in the national tourism index, our aim is to reach the top spot within the next five years. For this, coordinated efforts will be made,” he said.

Shambhuraj Desai, tourism minister, said this was the first time such a large-scale tourism festival was held in western Maharashtra.

“Given the overwhelming response from tourists and the support from local residents, we plan to make this an annual event. The festival will also be extended to other divisions of the state,” he added.