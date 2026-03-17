​Newly appointed Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) commissioner Dr Vijay Namdev Suryawanshi on Monday said tackling the city’s long-standing water shortage will be his top priority, as he formally assumed charge of the civic body. New PCMC commissioner Suryawanshi prioritises water supply, long-term planning

Suryawanshi took over from Shravan Hardikar, who had held the post in additional charge for several months.

Speaking after assuming office, Suryawanshi said the administration will focus on ensuring a reliable water supply for residents while also strengthening environmental conservation efforts.

“The priority will be to address the water supply problem in Pimpri-Chinchwad. At the same time, environmental conservation will also be a key focus,” he said.

He added that long-term planning for water supply will be carried out with the city’s growing population and development needs over the next 25–30 years in mind.

The commissioner noted that Pimpri-Chinchwad’s population is growing at an annual rate of nearly 5%, putting increasing pressure on civic infrastructure and public services.

“The growth of PCMC is around five per cent every year, which strains existing infrastructure and services. This needs to be studied, and future planning will be done accordingly,” he said.

Suryawanshi also highlighted that Pimpri-Chinchwad, developed as a Smart City, already has a strong administrative and corporate culture. However, the civic body will continue working to improve urban services and infrastructure to meet international standards.

The PCMC commissioner post had remained vacant after Shekhar Singh was transferred as Nashik Kumbh Mela commissioner on October 7, 2025.