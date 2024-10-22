NGO urges owners of commercial establishments to remove artificial lights on trees as PMC turns a blind eye

Ahead of Diwali, artificial lighting of trees across the city has increased, carried out mainly by commercial entities to promote their establishments/products and woo customers. While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is ignoring this encroachment, a non-governmental organisation called Angholichi Goli (Bath Pill) working in the area of tree conservation has approached the owners of at least 50 shops/hotels on Fergusson College Road and Jangali Maharaj Road, urging them to remove the artificial lights on trees and plants in the larger interests of the environment. For instance, it can disrupt a tree’s natural day-night cycle, potentially affecting its growth and reproductive patterns. (HT PHOTO)

Madhav Patil, founder-member of Bath Pill, said, “We are still working on this issue and in the coming days, we will reach out to more shop owners and street vendors and urge them to remove artificial lights or any other encroachment on trees. We are also working in Pimpri-Chinchwad and trying to expand our network in the rural parts of Pune as we are getting more complaints from people in rural areas.”

Artificial lighting of trees can lead to unsavoury consequences. For instance, it can disrupt a tree’s natural day-night cycle, potentially affecting its growth and reproductive patterns. This is because trees rely on the duration of daylight to regulate their biological processes, including photosynthesis and dormancy.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in its order issued in May 2013 has clarified that local authorities are responsible for removing all advertisements, lighting, signages or high-tension wires. Accordingly, the responsibility to take action against artificial lighting of trees lies with the PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and all other local bodies in Pune.

Bath Pill is also working in Mumbai, Aurangabad and other cities in addition to Pune. Patil said, “When we inform the local bodies in these cities, they immediately take action and the encroachment is removed completely. But in Pune, we rarely see any action on the ground.”

Another member of Bath Pill on condition of anonymity said, “PMC officials ignore the issue…”

Ravindra Sinha, a citizen working to conserve trees, said, “Artificial lighting of trees is completely illegal and people should avoid such things. It is not only harmful for the tree ecology but can also be a safety hazard for pedestrians as the products/electricity supply used are mostly substandard. In the PMC or PCMC area, at least some action is taken if a formal complaint is registered but in rural areas, no action is taken. Hence, there is need for strong action on the part of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).”

Prashant Raul, a member of Green Army, a citizens’ group working mainly in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The problem of artificial lighting is seen throughout the year and it only increases during Diwali and extends to New Year celebrations as well. Since last Diwali, we have registered around 100 complaints with the PCMC but there is hardly any action seen on the ground. The authorities tend to ignore the issue. We are now planning to protest the inaction on the part of the PCMC in the coming days.”

“As per the Maharashtra Tree Protection and Preservation Act 1975, there is strict provision for both imposition of fines and imprisonment if trees are harmed but implementation of the act is not seen on the ground,” said Raul.

When contacted, Ashok Ghorpade, head of the PMC garden department, said, “The assistant commissioner at the ward level is authorised as the tree officer and is responsible for taking action in these matters. Hence, the information regarding the action taken against artificial lighting is with the ward offices only.”