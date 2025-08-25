NGO urges state to declare sacred groves as ‘identified forests’

The Pune-based ‘Nature Walk Charitable Trust’ has written to the state head of forest force (HoFF), seeking statutory recognition and protection of sacred groves (devrais) across the state by declaring them as ‘identified forests’. According to data cited in the letter, Maharashtra has over 3,000 sacred groves spread across about 5,000 hectares, with nearly 1,500 recorded in the Kolhapur forest circle alone. (HT PHOTO)

In a letter dated August 18, addressed to Shomita Biswas, principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF), the Trust mentioned that through the government resolution (GR) issued on June 10, 2025, the state government has constituted a state-level expert committee under the chairmanship of principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF).

It further constituted district level committees with deputy conservators of forests as member secretaries. These committees have been entrusted with the important task of identifying and preparing records of forest-like areas in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court dated March 4, 2025, and in accordance with Rule 16(1) of the Forest Conservation Rules, 2023.

However the Trust noted that many district-level committees have so far declined to include sacred groves within the category of ‘identified forest’.

The Trust cited the Supreme Court’s 2024 judgment directing Rajasthan to recognise sacred groves (Orans/Dev-vans) as forests under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, irrespective of their size. It also referenced the landmark T N Godavarman ruling (1996), which broadened the definition of ‘forest’ to include areas exhibiting natural forest characteristics beyond those formally notified.

According to data cited in the letter, Maharashtra has over 3,000 sacred groves spread across about 5,000 hectares, with nearly 1,500 recorded in the Kolhapur forest circle alone.

Considering that the sacred groves are invaluable repositories of biodiversity, home to rare and endemic species, medicinal plants, ancient trees, and they also play a crucial role in water conservation, preventing soil erosion, and maintaining ecological balance, the Trust through its letter has appealed to the state forest department to take serious cognisance of the issue and has urged the forest department to direct district-level committees to incorporate sacred groves into official records of identified forests to ensure their protection against diversion, degradation, and encroachment.

Anuj Khare, managing trustee of Nature Walk and member of the State Wildlife Board, said, “Devrais, or sacred groves, are unique forest patches traditionally preserved and revered by local communities. They serve as invaluable repositories of biodiversity and must be protected with utmost care. Bringing these groves under the identified forest category will ensure their preservation through proper legal protection.”

Despite repeated attempts, forest officials were not available for comments.