NGT pulls up Lonavla civic council over inaction on encroachments in Indrayani River

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Western Zone Bench in Pune has expressed concern over illegal constructions along the Indrayani River in Lonavla, despite earlier demolition orders. The tribunal pulled up the Lonavla Municipal Council (LMC) for failing to act against encroachers and granted time to various authorities to file replies. The tribunal has fixed the matter for further consideration on August 21, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member, and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member, was on August 14 hearing the application filed by Suresh Pujari, a resident of Lonavla.

The tribunal in July 2025 appointed a two-member committee comprising one member each from Lonavla Municipal Council and water resources department with the district collectorate as its nodal agency.

The joint committee report presented to the tribunal in August revealed the water body encroached again on Survey No. 24 in Bhushi Village. These included illegal earthen filling in the Indrayani river, construction of an approach road, erection of an iron gate and fencing, and reconstruction of a swinging footbridge — all of which had been demolished earlier under the tribunal’s December 16, 2020 order.

The applicant demanded that the illegal structures be demolished and heavy penalty on those responsible for repeated violations.

Appearing for the project proponent, advocate Adwait Gokhale claimed that permission had been obtained for the construction, but failed to present evidence when asked by the bench. He was granted time till August 21 to file objections to the committee report.

Meanwhile, the tribunal questioned why the Lonavala Municipal Council had not acted against the encroachment at the initial stage. The council, along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), was allowed one week to file replies. The Pune Collector submitted that it would rely on the joint committee report, while the Water Resources Department and deputy superintendent of land records did not appear for the hearing.

The tribunal has fixed the matter for further consideration on August 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, Ashok Sabale, chief executive officer, Lonavla Municipal Council, was unavailable for comment over phone.