NGT seeks GRAP details, orders fresh affidavits on Pune air pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to file additional affidavits within four weeks, placing specific emphasis on the implementation and documentation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb rising air pollution in the city. The tribunal also sought comprehensive data on the sources of air pollution in Pune. (HT)

The order was passed on April 2 by a bench comprising Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Sujit Kumar Bajpayee.

The tribunal took on record the reply affidavit submitted by PMC on April 21, which outlined actions taken so far. However, the bench observed that a more detailed submission is required. It has now asked PMC to file an additional affidavit incorporating all GRAP-related documents and any guidelines formulated to mitigate air pollution, particularly from residential and other construction activities.

The tribunal also sought comprehensive data on the sources of air pollution in Pune. This includes findings from any source apportionment studies conducted in the city, and a clear account of targeted measures implemented to control identified pollution sources.

GRAP, a structured framework designed to tackle air pollution in a phased manner depending on severity levels, has been central to pollution control strategies in several Indian cities. The NGT’s directive signals a push to evaluate how effectively such a mechanism is being adapted and enforced in Pune, especially amid concerns over construction dust and urban emissions.

Meanwhile, the tribunal acknowledged the reply affidavit filed by MPCB on the same date, which included Air Quality Index (AQI) data for Pune from January to April 2026. While taking the submission on record, the bench has instructed the board to submit a further affidavit detailing the status of implementation of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the city.

“At present, the PMC does not have a dedicated graded response action plan in place. We will examine the NGT’s directives and respond accordingly. In the meantime, the civic body has initiated multiple measures to address air pollution, including a study in collaboration with Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to assess area-wise pollution levels and develop an action plan. We are also engaging with the construction sector to curb emissions arising from industry activities, ” said Naval Kishor Ram, commissioner, Pune Municipal corporation (PMC).

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on July 15.