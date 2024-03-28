NGT takes suo motu cognisance of pollution in Pune’s Indrayani river, Katraj lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi recently took suo motu cognisance of pollution in Pune’s Indrayani river and Katraj lake and asked the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board ( MPCB) and all concerned local bodies to submit a response within a month. For the last few months, the pollution in the Indrayani river has become a serious point of concern in the Pune district. For several days, residents have seen a thick layer of white foam forming over the river. (HT FILE)

The principal bench of NGT issued an order on March 22, which was uploaded on the website on March 25.

Also, in a recent incident hundreds of dead fish were found on the bank of the Indrayni River near the Anand Doh area after which residents demanded strong action.

Hindustan Times has also reported on the incident from time to time. Recently on February 12, the newspaper also reported on the foaming incident.

The tribunal in its order mentioned that based on various points raised in the news article the NGT has taken a suo motu cognisance under the power given by the Supreme Court.

The points in news articles include, that the pollution of rivers has become a perpetual problem due to a lack of coordination and inaction by the local bodies. Effluent in large quantities is being released into the river water and the river is getting polluted as a result of untreated industrial and domestic waste.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) attributes pollution to domestic sewage, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) claims that it is caused by industrial effluent being released into the river.

The tribunal directed the board to submit a report, in which the board mentioned four foaming events that occurred in recent times. It includes first foam incident that occurred on November 11, 2023, when there was heavy rain; second foam incident occurred on December 2, 2023, when there was a discharge of dam water for Kartiki Wari at Alandi. Third foam incident occurred on January 5, 2024, when there was overflow at Alandi Bandhara due to increased water level and fourth foam incident occurred on February 11, 2024, when there was an overflow due to an increased water level.

However, in this response, the NGT did not find any effective action by MPCB. Therefore, in the latest order, the tribunal has asked a representative from MPCB and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to appear before the tribunal.

The NGT also asked the district collector and district magistrate and also the metropolitan commissioner, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority to submit their response before the NGT. A four-week has been given to all authorities to submit their responses in this case.

In another case, the NGT took a suo motu cognisance of news articles published on February 12 about the problem of sewage disposal in Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park’s Katraj lake, which results in an unpleasant stench and mosquitoes, upsetting the locals.

The NGT also asked both MPCB and Pune Municipal Corporation to submit a detailed report on this.

Both the cases have been transferred to the western zonal bench for further hearings. The next hearing of both matters is scheduled on May 28.