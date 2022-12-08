Home / Cities / Pune News / NHAI issues 7-day notice to remove illegal encroachments on NH4

NHAI issues 7-day notice to remove illegal encroachments on NH4

Updated on Dec 08, 2022 11:22 PM IST

The stretch starts from Khed Shivapur-New Katraj tunnel-Navale Bridge Chowk to Warje flyover bridge Chowk

NHAI officials in full police bandobast took a massive anti-encroachment drive on the deadly stretch from New Katraj tunnel to Navale Bridge Chowk and more than 100 illegal encroachments were removed. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Pune, has appealed to those responsible for putting up illegal structures on National Highway 4 (NH4) to remove it within the seven-day notice period or face action.

On November 20, more than 40 vehicles were damaged and more than 10 people suffered injuries in a multi-vehicle accident on NH4, near Navale bridge in Pune. The crash took place around 8:30 pm when the driver of the speeding truck lost control over the wheels resulting in a multiple-car pile-up.

After the accident, NHAI officials in full police bandobast took a massive anti-encroachment drive on the deadly stretch from New Katraj tunnel to Navale Bridge Chowk and more than 100 illegal encroachments were removed.

As per NHAI, it is noticed that there are several illegal encroachments on the stretch of the highway which is making the service road and highway narrow.

“People should remove the encroachments in the next seven days or NHAI will take action under Control of National Highway Act, 2002 and all the expenses and fines for this action will be taken from the encroachers,” said Sanjay Kadam, NHAI Pune director.

