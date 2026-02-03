Pune - Frequent accidents on the deadly Navale Bridge stretch, from Dari Pool bridge to Navale Bridge chowk on the Pune–Satara highway, have once again brought road safety concerns into sharp focus. One of the major contributing factors behind several mishaps on this corridor has been loose stones and mud sliding onto the carriageway from the adjoining hilly embankments, creating sudden hazards for motorists. The problem becomes more severe during the monsoon, when soil erosion and falling debris reduce road grip and leave drivers with little time to react. NHAI strengthens hillsides to curb accidents on Navale Bridge stretch

Taking note of repeated complaints from commuters, transport unions, and traffic authorities, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) initiated concretisation work five days back along the side portions of the highway, starting near the Swami Narayan temple till the main Navale Bridge Chowk, specifically targeting the vulnerable hilly wall sections flanking the road. The work is aimed at stabilising the slopes and preventing stones, loose soil, and mud from spilling onto the traffic lanes. Officials said the work will be completed within a month.

Clarifying the scope of the project, Sanjay Kadam, project director, NHAI Pune, said, “The main carriageway is not being concretised. The focus is on treating and strengthening the hilly side slopes through concretisation to stop loose stones and debris from falling onto the road. This measure is crucial for improving safety on this accident-prone stretch.”

The Navale Bridge–Dari Pool stretch has long been identified as a high-risk zone, with several serious and fatal accidents reported over the years. Many past crashes involved vehicles skidding after encountering unexpected gravel or mud on the road, leading to collisions, vehicles hitting dividers, or losing control in dense traffic. Traffic police records have repeatedly flagged this corridor as a major black spot on the Pune–Satara highway, particularly during heavy rainfall and late-night hours when visibility is low and vehicle speeds tend to be higher.

Regular commuters have welcomed the move, saying the falling stones have been a constant threat. “Even a small stone on this road can cause a major accident, especially for two-wheelers. During the rains, mud and debris suddenly appear on the road, and drivers don’t get time to brake,” said Anant Shinde, a daily commuter from Katraj. He added that stabilising the hill slopes was a long-pending demand from motorists who use the route every day.

NHAI officials have appealed to motorists to remain cautious and follow traffic advisories during the execution of the work, stating that slope protection through concretisation is expected to significantly reduce debris-related accidents and make the Navale Bridge stretch safer in the long run.