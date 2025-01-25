NHM staff salaries unpaid for two months

Thousands of contractual healthcare staff employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) are yet to receive their two-month salaries. The NMH Contractual Officers and Staff Association on January 21 have written to the health commissioner, Ranga Naik, highlighting the hardships faced by the staff due to unpaid salaries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In Maharashtra, there are 35,000 contractual NHM staff and 2,855 contractual staff in Pune district. The staff includes doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmaceutical officers and community medical officers amongst other technical and non-technical staff.

“The salaries for contractual officers and employees for November and December last year have not yet been disbursed. As frontline workers under the National Health Mission, we do not understand the reasons for these payment irregularities,” stated the letter from the association.

Harshal Ranavre, president of NMH Contractual Officers and Staff Association, Pune district, informed the salaries of NHM contractual staff from 27 districts of Maharashtra are due.

“There is an issue with the availability of funds. The local bodies of the respective districts who had funds made the payments. However, a majority of the NHM contractual staff have not been paid for the past two months,” he said.

Viraj Jagtap, NHM contractual staff, said, “Several staff along with me have not received the salaries for past two months. Previously there was no issue or delay in getting the salary. However, since November 2024, there has been a delay in the salary.”

Naik has assured to look into the issue.