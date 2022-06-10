Home / Cities / Pune News / Night patrolling to check littering on Pune highways: PMC


Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start night patrolling to check dumping of garbage along highways after receiving complaints from residents
Garbage lying on new Dehu road - Bengaluru road near Narhe. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Garbage lying on new Dehu road - Bengaluru road near Narhe. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByAaryaman Dahiya



After a meeting held on Thursday to address the issue, Kunal Khemnar, additional municipal commissioner, estate department, said, “The meeting was attended by officials from solid waste management, ward offices and NGOs. We are in touch with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide assistance in checking the garbage dumping issue. We will also form teams for night patrolling.”

PMC has also decided to take help from the police.

“We will write a letter to the city police to alert us if their night patrolling staff comes across such incidents,” said Khemnar, adding that residents can also call the civic body’s tollfree number about such cases.

A NHAI official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The problem has reduced in some areas but we still get complaints from some localities of Narhe and Sutarwadi.”

Pradeep Awhad, assistant municipal commissioner, Sinhgad ward office that covers Narhe areas, said, “We faced manpower issue but it has been addressed now.”

