Night temperature drops in Pune, air quality to remain ‘moderate’ during weekend

Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Smog covers city skyline. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

The night temperature in Pune city reported a drop to 13 degrees Celsius on Friday. The night temperature was 2.8 degrees Celsius cooler than normal, said officials.

Pune on Friday was reported to be the second coldest place in Maharashtra. The first coldest place was Nashik where the night temperature was reported to be 12.9 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said that the night temperature on Friday was 13 degrees Celsius.

“The night temperature is likely to remain between 13 and 14 degrees Celsius in the next few days. The day temperature in the city is likely to be around 32 to 33 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

While air quality in Pune as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) will remain at ‘moderate’ level throughout the weekend.

Although the air quality will remain in moderate range, the concentration of PM2.5 and PM10 particles is expected to report a gradual increase, according to the SAFAR forecast.

“Air Quality Index (AQI) of Pune indicates ‘moderate’ air quality on Friday and is likely to be within ‘moderate’ for the next two days, that is till November 7,” said SAFAR officials.

According to SAFAR, the concentration of PM2.5 particles was 72 micrograms per cubic metre of air (μg/m3) and that of PM10 particle concentration was 119 μg/m3 on Friday.

Both the concentration of particles are likely to increase, said officials. PM2.5 particle concentration is likely to see an increase concentration to 89 μg/m3 till November 6. Whereas the PM10 particle concentration is likely to see an increase to 147 μg/m3 till November 6.

